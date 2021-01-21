$165.85 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to post sales of $165.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.70 million. Heartland Express posted sales of $166.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year sales of $689.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $668.80 million to $702.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $705.73 million, with estimates ranging from $672.78 million to $724.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.43 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

HTLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In other news, Director James G. Pratt purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,530. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,581,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 397,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 124,134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,091,000. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTLD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.28. 298,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,538. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50.

Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

