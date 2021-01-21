1,650 Shares in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Bought by Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV

Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 0.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BL traded down $1.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,548. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.37. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $141.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.56.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $862,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,035.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

