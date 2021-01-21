1,700 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $471,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in American Express by 11.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,994 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in American Express by 9.4% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 61,254 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in American Express by 7.5% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,212 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in American Express by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,789 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.49. 78,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,162,241. The stock has a market cap of $101.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.49. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 140166 cut shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.46.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

