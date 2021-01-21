17,200 Shares in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Purchased by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Separately, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at $955,000.

Shares of IPOF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326,773. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.55. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

