1,721 Shares in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $123.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.07. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $124.14.

About Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

