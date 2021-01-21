$177.00 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will report sales of $177.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.50 million and the lowest is $173.90 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $122.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $622.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $619.20 million to $624.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $703.93 million, with estimates ranging from $682.30 million to $721.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.95 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $861,793.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,853.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

PPBI stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55 and a beta of 1.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $37.87.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

