18,810 Shares in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU) Acquired by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $11.49.

Get DD3 Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

About DD3 Acquisition Corp. II

There is no company description available for DD3 Acquisition Corp II.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDMXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU).

Receive News & Ratings for DD3 Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DD3 Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.