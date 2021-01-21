1inch Market Cap Achieves $123.71 Million (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. One 1inch token can now be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00005374 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, 1inch has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. 1inch has a market capitalization of $123.71 million and approximately $106.53 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00050566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00125320 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00072499 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00285255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00067798 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000700 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,164,169 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#.

1inch Token Trading

1inch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

