1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CFO Bjorn B. Thaler Sells 20,200 Shares

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $856,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,482.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bjorn B. Thaler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Bjorn B. Thaler sold 20,200 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $753,864.00.

ONEM opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a PE ratio of -28.10.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 10.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,495,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,824,000 after purchasing an additional 986,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 99.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,487 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 54.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

