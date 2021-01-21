$2.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will report earnings per share of $2.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.15. AvalonBay Communities posted earnings per share of $2.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $8.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.74 to $8.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AvalonBay Communities.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. BTIG Research increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $165.92 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $229.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.60 and its 200 day moving average is $156.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.