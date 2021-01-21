$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) to post $2.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the lowest is $2.01 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $534.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 315.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.21 billion to $19.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Shares of CLF traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.37. 472,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,015,952. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 2.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,378,287 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,458,566 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $105,664,000 after buying an additional 1,036,244 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,765,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,829,000 after buying an additional 1,336,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,956 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 63,723 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

