$2.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will announce sales of $2.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.66 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $9.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.58 billion to $9.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion.

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,788,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,374,000 after acquiring an additional 556,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,642,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,071,000 after purchasing an additional 629,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,694,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,926,000 after purchasing an additional 300,788 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 20.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,588,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,722 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,325,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after purchasing an additional 505,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL remained flat at $$24.66 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,196,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,347. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

