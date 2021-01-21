$2.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to post sales of $2.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.55 billion and the highest is $2.90 billion. Aramark posted sales of $4.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $12.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.51 billion to $13.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.94 billion to $16.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARMK. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $956,927.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,623,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 75.2% during the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,737,000 after buying an additional 2,105,000 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 40.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,578,000 after buying an additional 558,056 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 365.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 360,030 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARMK opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average of $29.94. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

