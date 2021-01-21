$221.05 Million in Sales Expected for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) will announce $221.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $220.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $221.90 million. Cloudera reported sales of $211.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full year sales of $863.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $863.20 million to $864.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $943.98 million, with estimates ranging from $927.60 million to $956.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $474,711.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 4,363 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $53,664.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,230 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLDR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,211,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,433. Cloudera has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

