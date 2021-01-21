$223.15 Million in Sales Expected for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to announce sales of $223.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $221.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $225.10 million. Marten Transport reported sales of $217.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year sales of $870.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $868.30 million to $872.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $932.50 million, with estimates ranging from $922.80 million to $942.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marten Transport.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $107,817.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949,333 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,689,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,212,000 after acquiring an additional 927,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after acquiring an additional 717,757 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 998,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 317,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTN stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.69. 6,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,787. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous None dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

