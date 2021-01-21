$227.40 Million in Sales Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will announce sales of $227.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $222.63 million and the highest is $232.18 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $288.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $854.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $825.00 million to $879.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $975.21 million, with estimates ranging from $944.11 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The company had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.69 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTDR. BMO Capital Markets raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.11.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 15,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $140,897. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,469,000 after buying an additional 952,853 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,086,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 126,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 937,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 79,802 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 39,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 832,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 496,182 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTDR stock traded down $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,227,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

