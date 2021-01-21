23,800 Shares in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Purchased by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $202,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SVC. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Service Properties Trust stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 23,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,036. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.06%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

