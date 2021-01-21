2,400 Shares in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

In related news, Director Cynthia Egan bought 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $58,256.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,685.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

Shares of BSTZ stock opened at $37.05 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $38.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

There is no company description available for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.