2,413 Shares in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,248,000 after acquiring an additional 662,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Regal Beloit by 44.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 840,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,934,000 after buying an additional 260,720 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Regal Beloit by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 330,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,059,000 after buying an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Regal Beloit by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,437,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

RBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp downgraded Regal Beloit from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.88.

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $136.18 on Thursday. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $146.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.42 and its 200-day moving average is $105.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $758.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.90 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.