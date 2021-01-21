$250.37 Million in Sales Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will announce sales of $250.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $247.47 million and the highest is $251.96 million. Merit Medical Systems posted sales of $257.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $956.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $953.34 million to $957.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.05 million.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 328.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

MMSI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,612. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.22, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.26.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

