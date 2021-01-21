2,620 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,620 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT stock opened at $107.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

