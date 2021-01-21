$28.60 Million in Sales Expected for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to report sales of $28.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the highest is $29.20 million. Civista Bancshares reported sales of $26.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year sales of $115.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $117.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $112.55 million, with estimates ranging from $112.30 million to $112.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $28.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIVB. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Civista Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 46,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIVB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.62. 2,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,213. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

