$28.68 Million in Sales Expected for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will report sales of $28.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.20 million. Eventbrite posted sales of $82.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year sales of $108.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.50 million to $116.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $216.15 million, with estimates ranging from $190.50 million to $228.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.49 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of EB stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 3.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at $49,038,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 440.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after buying an additional 2,312,684 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its position in Eventbrite by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,702,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,867,000 after buying an additional 733,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,263,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after buying an additional 626,860 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

