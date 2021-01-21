$29.13 Million in Sales Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to post $29.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the lowest is $27.25 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported sales of $34.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $126.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.40 million to $130.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $128.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 378,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,630. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.16 million, a P/E ratio of 65.14 and a beta of 0.99. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $24.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In other news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $80,442.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 13.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 70.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 445.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 591,441 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 86.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 167.9% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 19,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

