$3.68 EPS Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will announce $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.63. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings per share of $6.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $8.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $12.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JLL opened at $154.11 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $78.29 and a 1-year high of $178.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.53 and a 200-day moving average of $118.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

