$302.60 Million in Sales Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will announce sales of $302.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $307.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $294.70 million. Monro posted sales of $329.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNRO. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist reduced their target price on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Monro in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $59.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Monro has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $75.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Monro by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Monro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Monro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Monro by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Monro by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

