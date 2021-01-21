$32.19 Million in Sales Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will report sales of $32.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.27 million and the lowest is $30.80 million. Veracyte reported sales of $29.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $115.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.70 million to $116.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $157.26 million, with estimates ranging from $149.90 million to $165.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

In other Veracyte news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $471,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $471,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,494 shares of company stock worth $3,837,519. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Veracyte by 7.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Veracyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 34.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,716,000 after purchasing an additional 99,207 shares during the last quarter.

VCYT stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.97. 766,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,075. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.22 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average is $40.47.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.