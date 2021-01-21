3,200 Shares in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the third quarter worth $3,480,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,456,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,022,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 69,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the third quarter valued at $681,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNM opened at $18.11 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $18.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49.

About VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.