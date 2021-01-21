$33.91 Million in Sales Expected for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to report sales of $33.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.39 million to $35.77 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year sales of $103.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.65 million to $105.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $216.52 million, with estimates ranging from $203.69 million to $233.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million.

A number of analysts have commented on LPRO shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $38.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

In other news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at $102,134,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $7,152,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $758,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $931,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

