3,556 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Acquired by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,117,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period.

UL opened at $59.55 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average of $59.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

