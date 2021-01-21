$390.04 Million in Sales Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will report sales of $390.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $376.90 million and the highest is $410.18 million. FirstCash posted sales of $498.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $359.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.27 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in FirstCash by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in FirstCash by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in FirstCash by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCFS stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.52. 150,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,865. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.58. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $90.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

