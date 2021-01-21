4,309 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Acquired by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 13,849,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elio Leoni Sceti acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

Shares of KHC opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average of $32.90.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

