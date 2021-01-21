$46.70 Million in Sales Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce $46.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.00 million and the lowest is $46.40 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $45.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $184.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.30 million to $185.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $186.05 million, with estimates ranging from $182.10 million to $190.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $46.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%.

SYBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 30,970.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 297,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,262,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,733,000 after acquiring an additional 133,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYBT stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.53. The company had a trading volume of 634 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average of $39.99. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.37%.

Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

