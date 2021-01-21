$460,000.00 in Sales Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will announce sales of $460,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $320,000.00 and the highest is $600,000.00. VBI Vaccines posted sales of $570,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $1.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 million to $1.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.31 million, with estimates ranging from $6.42 million to $28.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

Shares of VBIV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,596,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,360,973. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $745.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 8.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 35.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 74,900.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 51.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

