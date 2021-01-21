4,650 Shares in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Brink’s by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,838,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,818,000 after acquiring an additional 906,432 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,679,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Brink’s by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,476,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,725,000 after acquiring an additional 268,087 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Brink’s by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,751,000 after acquiring an additional 209,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,023,000.

Shares of BCO opened at $72.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $92.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.28 and a beta of 1.53.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.17 million. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCO shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

