500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Shares Down 7.5%

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) traded down 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.54. 594,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,225,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.42.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 2,115.05% and a negative return on equity of 86.49%.

500.com Company Profile (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

