$502.57 Million in Sales Expected for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) to report sales of $502.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $505.10 million and the lowest is $499.00 million. At Home Group posted sales of $397.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on At Home Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.72.

Shares of HOME opened at $22.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $23.92.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 275,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $4,826,372.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $71,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in At Home Group during the third quarter valued at $419,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the third quarter worth about $2,540,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 586,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 73,902 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

