$502.57 Million in Sales Expected for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) will report sales of $502.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $499.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $505.10 million. At Home Group reported sales of $397.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOME. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.72.

In related news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $71,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 876.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 484,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,013,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,635,000 after buying an additional 457,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in At Home Group by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 265,534 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,540,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 67.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 164,455 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HOME opened at $22.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

