$526.82 Million in Sales Expected for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) to announce $526.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $526.00 million to $527.64 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment posted sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.78 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%.

Several analysts have commented on MLCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.87.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $16.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92, a PEG ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $23.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.5% during the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,223,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,619 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 63.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,573,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,795,000 after buying an additional 2,154,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,036,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,860,000 after buying an additional 743,771 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 107.4% in the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,875 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 41.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,516,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

