$527.29 Million in Sales Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will post $527.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $554.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $506.88 million. SkyWest reported sales of $743.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.15 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 2.10. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 57,729 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

