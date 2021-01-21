53,500 Shares in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Purchased by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Separately, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. 6.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TIM stock opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.01. Tim S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 2.3%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TIMB. New Street Research began coverage on shares of TIM in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication services provider in Brazil. It offers mobile, fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and cell phone, as well as ultra fixed broadband services. The company also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

