5,594 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 766,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,528,000 after acquiring an additional 48,779 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.71. The stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,809. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $96.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.44.

