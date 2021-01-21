569,987 Shares in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Acquired by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 569,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackBerry by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BlackBerry by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 592,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BB stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 972,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,850,316. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.66. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $2,605,874.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,007,501.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

