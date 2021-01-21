$57.78 Million in Sales Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to post $57.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.90 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $57.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $185.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.52 million to $185.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $232.60 million, with estimates ranging from $224.80 million to $238.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.68 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,506,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,314,000 after purchasing an additional 535,094 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,206,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,144,000 after acquiring an additional 471,315 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 999,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,557,000 after acquiring an additional 192,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 814,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,806,000 after purchasing an additional 57,777 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 357,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 76,082 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $52.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.64, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average is $39.24. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $65.46.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

