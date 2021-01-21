58,426 Shares in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Belden at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 253,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Belden by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 779,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,255,000 after purchasing an additional 33,092 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Belden by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 58,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter.

Get Belden alerts:

In other Belden news, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $165,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,258.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $298,311.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,415.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,093 shares of company stock valued at $531,146 in the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.81. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $475.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.36 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.