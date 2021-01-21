58,999 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,000. The Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 525.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.56. The stock had a trading volume of 63,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,972. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.65.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.96.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.