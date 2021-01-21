620 Shares in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Purchased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QS. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Lynch & Associates IN bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

QuantumScape stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 138,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,746,027. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.34. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73.

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

