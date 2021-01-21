6,400 Shares in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Purchased by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

Shares of CMF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.86. The company had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,047. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $63.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day moving average is $62.55.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

