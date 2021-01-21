$653.97 Million in Sales Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to report $653.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $656.60 million and the lowest is $652.14 million. Donaldson posted sales of $662.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 8.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.64. 412,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,670. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $60.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

