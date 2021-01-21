6,754 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Purchased by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,968 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,108,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.91. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $56.26.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

